Shesterkin made 39 saves in a 2-1 win over the Flyers on Saturday.

Shesterkin came up big in the first period to keep his team in the game, making 18 saves when the Rangers were outshot 18-9. He also stoned Travis Sanheim with a pad save on a 2-on-0 shorthanded breakaway at the halfway point of the third. It was Shesterkin's sixth straight win and his third consecutive outing with only one goal allowed. During his win streak, he has a 1.84 GAA and a .951 save percentage, which is a vast improvement from his previous 10 appearances (3.25 GAA and .863 save percentage).