Shesterkin (lower body) skated before practice Saturday, according to Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today.
Coach Peter Laviolette said that Shesterkin is making progress and the Rangers were going to ease him back into the lineup. Shesterkin has missed the last three games. He is 6-2-0 with a 2.36 GAA and .913 save percentage this season.
