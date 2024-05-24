Shesterkin is expected to tend the twine at home versus the Panthers in Game 2 on Friday.

Shesterkin put together a solid performance in Game 1, stopping 24 of 26 shots faced (.923 save percentage) but was outdueled by opposing backstop Sergei Bobrovsky, who put together a 24-save, shutout performance. In the postseason, the 28-year-old Shesterkin is 4-2 at home to go with a 2.34 GAA and .923 save percentage.