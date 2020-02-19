Shesterkin (ankle) was the first goalie off during morning skate, indicating he'll start in Wednesday's road game versus the Blackhawks, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Head coach David Quinn has stated that Shesterkin is the Rangers' No. 1 netminder going forward, but he's missed the last three games due to an ankle injury. The 24-year-old rookie is ready to go, however, and he'll look to build on the .941 save percentage and 6-1-0 record he's accrued thus far. The Blackhawks are in a bit of a slump, as they've lost seven of the last eight games and failed to score more than two goals in six of those outings.