Shesterkin is expected to start on the road against Vegas on Saturday, according to Mollie Walker of the New York Post.

Shesterkin has a 12-15-1 record, 3.06 GAA and .906 save percentage in 28 outings in 2024-25. He stopped 21 of 23 shots en route to a 3-2 overtime win over the Devils on Thursday. Vegas ranks fourth in goals per game with 3.46.