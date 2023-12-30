Shesterkin is expected to start on the road against Tampa Bay on Saturday, according to Mollie Walker of the New York Post.

Shesterkin is 14-7-0 with a 2.77 GAA and a .908 save percentage in 21 contests this season. Although his GAA and save percentage are somewhat disappointing compared to his past performances, he has won his last four starts while kicking out 105 of 112 shots (.938 save percentage). The Lightning are a somewhat challenging adversary, ranking 14th offensively this year with 3.31 goals per game.