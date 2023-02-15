Shesterkin is set to start on the road against Vancouver on Wednesday, according to Arthur Staple of The Athletic.

Shesterkin has a 23-8-7 record, 2.48 GAA and .916 save percentage in 38 contests this season. He stopped 22 of 25 shots in a 4-3 victory over the Canucks on Feb. 8. Vancouver has lost four of its last five games, bringing its record down to 21-29-4.