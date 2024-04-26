Shesterkin is slated to start on the road against Washington on Friday, according to Seth Orlemann of USA Today.

Shesterkin won the first two games of the series while stopping 42 of 46 shots (.913 save percentage). The Capitals ranked 28th offensively with just 2.63 goals per game in the regular season, so it's not surprising that they haven't given Shesterkin much trouble in the first round. That said, the series moving to Washington might help the Capitals, who were 22-12-7 at home compared to 18-19-4 on the road during the 2023-24 campaign.