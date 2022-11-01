Per Colin Stephenson of Newsday, Shesterkin was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll start between the pipes in Tuesday's home game versus Philadelphia.

Shesterkin has played pretty well of late, picking up back-to-back road wins over the Stars and the Coyotes while posting a 2.52 GAA He'll try to pick up his sixth victory of the campaign in a home matchup with a Flyers team coming off a 4-3 overtime loss to the Hurricanes on Saturday.