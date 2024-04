Shesterkin is expected to guard the crease for Tuesday's Game 2 home matchup with Washington, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Shesterkin is riding a three-game winning streak during which he posted a 0.98 GAA, .963 save percentage and one shutout. While Jonathan Quick has been a capable backup this year, securing 18 wins in 27 appearances, the 28-year-old Shesterkin should remain firmly cemented in the starting role throughout the postseason.