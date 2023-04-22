Shesterkin is set to guard the home crease in Game 3 against New Jersey on Saturday, according to Mollie Walker of the New York Post.

Shesterkin has won the first two contests of the series, during which he's saved 49 of 51 shots. Over 58 regular-season appearances, he had a 37-13-8 record, 2.48 GAA and .916 save percentage. The Devils have struggled in the first round, but they did tie for the fourth-ranked offense with 3.52 goals per game during the 2022-23 campaign.