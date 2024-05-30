Shesterkin will patrol the home crease versus Florida on Thursday, per Dan Rosen of NHL.com.
Shesterkin has been outstanding versus the Panthers in the Eastern Conference Finals, turning aside 120 of 130 shots (.923 save percentage). Shesterkin has been especially strong at home against Florida, allowing only three goals on 53 shots in the opening pair of games. He is 10-4 overall, with a 2.37 GAA in 14 Stanley Cup playoff appearances in 2024.
