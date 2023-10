Shesterkin was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, according to Mollie Walker of the New York Post, indicating he will defend the road net Monday versus Winnipeg.

Shesterkin has won his past two outings, including a 30-save performance in Saturday's 4-3 overtime victory over Vancouver. He has a 4-2-0 record this season, having stopped 135 of 150 shots. Winnipeg has potted 27 goals in eight games this campaign.