Shesterkin is set to start at home in Game 6 against New Jersey on Saturday, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

Shesterkin has stopped an impressive 85 of 92 shots over his last three starts, but the Rangers lost all three of those contests to New Jersey. That's left Shesterkin with a 2-3 record, 1.75 GAA and .938 save percentage in five playoff outings this year. The Devils tied for the fourth-ranked offense with 3.52 goals per game in the regular season.