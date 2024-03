Shesterkin is set to start on the road against Colorado on Thursday, per Ryan Boulding of NHL.com.

Shesterkin is going through a rough patch in which he's posted a 3.56 GAA and an .881 save percentage across his past five outings. He's 31-15-2 with a 2.65 GAA and a .911 save percentage in 48 contests overall. Shesterkin will have a difficult time rebounding against the Avalanche, who lead the league offensively with 3.72 goals per game.