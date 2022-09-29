Shesterkin is expected between the pipes at home versus the Devils on Thursday, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Shesterkin enters the 2022-23 campaign coming off a 36-win season in which he posted six shutouts, a 2.07 GAA and .935 save percentage on his way to securing his first Vezina Trophy. No netminder has won the league's prize for top goalie since Martin Brouder back in 2006-2008. Even if he doesn't take home another Vezina, Shesterkin should still continue pilling up wins this season, making him one of the top fantasy targets heading into the new season.