Shesterkin is expected between the pipes at home versus the Devils on Thursday, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.
Shesterkin enters the 2022-23 campaign coming off a 36-win season in which he posted six shutouts, a 2.07 GAA and .935 save percentage on his way to securing his first Vezina Trophy. No netminder has won the league's prize for top goalie since Martin Brouder back in 2006-2008. Even if he doesn't take home another Vezina, Shesterkin should still continue pilling up wins this season, making him one of the top fantasy targets heading into the new season.
More News
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Yields pair of goals in loss•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Looking to end slump•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: First home loss since first round•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: In goal for Game 5•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Allows three goals in Game 4 loss•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Looking to bounce back•