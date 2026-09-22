Shesterkin is expected to start Tuesday's preseason contest against the Islanders, per Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic.

Head coach Mike Sullivan stated that Shesterkin will play two periods Tuesday before Spencer Martin takes over in the third. The 30-year-old Shesterkin maintained solid numbers despite the Rangers' struggles in 2025-26, as he posted a 25-19-6 record, a 2.50 GAA and a .912 save percentage across 51 regular-season appearances. He'll look to help keep the team on track in the 2026-27 campaign and is an excellent fantasy option in all formats.