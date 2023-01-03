Shesterkin is expected to guard the crease at home versus Carolina on Tuesday, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.
Shesterkin stopped 39 of 40 shots against the Lightning on Thursday but still suffered a shootout defeat. In his prior five contests, the Russian netminder went 2-2-1 with a 2.19 GAA. Given his decent performances of late, Shesterkin will no doubt be disappointed by his record and could certainly use some offensive support.
More News
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Loses low-scoring goalie duel•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: In goal versus Lightning•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Gets little help in loss•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Starting against Capitals•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Stops 15 in win•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Set to start Thursday•