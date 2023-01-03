Shesterkin is expected to guard the crease at home versus Carolina on Tuesday, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Shesterkin stopped 39 of 40 shots against the Lightning on Thursday but still suffered a shootout defeat. In his prior five contests, the Russian netminder went 2-2-1 with a 2.19 GAA. Given his decent performances of late, Shesterkin will no doubt be disappointed by his record and could certainly use some offensive support.