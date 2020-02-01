Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Snags third NHL win
Shesterkin stopped 23 shots in Friday's 4-2 win over the Red Wings.
The rookie took a shutout into the third period before finally getting solved by Detroit. Shesterkin's playing time remains limited as the Rangers continue to carry three goalies, but he's done nothing to dispel the notion that he's the team's future in the crease, going 3-1-0 in four NHL starts with a 2.51 GAA and .927 save percentage.
