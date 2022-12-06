Shesterkin allowed four goals on 29 shots in Monday's 6-4 victory over the Blues.

It wasn't the sharpest game for Shesterkin, allowing four goals in the first two periods, but he came through to blank St. Louis in the third as the Rangers would score three unanswered goals en route to the win. For Shesterkin, the win snaps a three-game winless stretch as he improves to 11-4-4 with a .910 save percentage on the season.