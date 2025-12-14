Shesterkin stopped 13 of 17 shots on goal in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Canadiens.

Shesterkin had a brutal start to the game, as he allowed three goals across four minutes in the first period against a low volume of shots. From that point on, however, he gave up just one goal and made key saves down the stretch to help the Rangers complete a comeback in overtime. With the win, the 29-year-old goaltender is up to a 13-10-3 record with a 2.53 GAA and a .909 save percentage across 26 appearances this season. While he posted his second-worst save percentage of the season Saturday, the performance can be written off as a tough night. Shesterkin has done more than enough to cement himself as a must-roster goalie in all standard fantasy formats, and Saturday's performance doesn't change that. His next chance to bounce back is Monday against the Ducks.