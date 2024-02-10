Shesterkin kicked out 28 of 31 shots in a 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks on Friday.
After not starting a game since Jan. 26, Shesterkin got the nod on Friday night and was able to hold on to the win even after the Blackhawks made a frantic comeback in the third period. Shesterkin allowed a goal early in the game on a wrister from far out by Alex Vlasic on only the Blackhawks second shot of the game. The 28-year old netminder turned away the next 24 shots until Nick Foligno made it close on the second goal and then Jason Dickinson tied it up with only 1:02 left to eventually put it into overtime. The Blackhawks were unable to produce a shot in the extra period, Mika Zibanejad scored to get the win for the Rangers and Shesterkin finished with a .903 save percentage. New York will play host to the Flames on Monday.
