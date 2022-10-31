Shesterkin stopped 18 of 20 shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Coyotes.

Shesterkin gave up both goals in a span of 4:42 during the second period. One was on a Coyotes power play and the other came after a turnover right near the net. The 26-year-old won back-to-back starts this weekend -- he also took down the Stars on Saturday. He improved to 5-0-2 with a 2.55 GAA and a .913 save percentage in seven contests. The Rangers begin a four-game home stand Tuesday versus the Flyers.