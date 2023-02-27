Shesterkin stopped 26 of 28 shots in a 5-2 win over the Kings on Sunday.

It was a much-needed bounce-back performance from Shesterkin, who was pulled from his last start Saturday after allowing five goals through two periods. The 27-year-old netminder had allowed four or more goals in his previous four starts coming into Sunday's outing. Shesterkin improves to 26-10-7 with a .910 save percentage on the season.