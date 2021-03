Shesterkin stopped 22 of 24 shots in a 3-2 win over Buffalo on Tuesday.

Shesterkin was beaten by Sam Reinhart less than a minute into the game, but he shut things down the rest of the way outside of a Tobias Rieder goal late in the second period. It was just the second victory in the last seven appearances for the 25-year-old, who owns a 2.40 GAA and .917 save percentage for the year.