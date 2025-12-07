Shesterkin made 39 saves Saturday in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

He was sharp throughout, but Nathan MacKinnon scored in regulation and overtime. Still, Shesterkin put on a clinic and robbed the Avalanche superstar a few times in the contest. Shesterkin has started seven straight games because Jonathan Quick (lower body) was on IR, and he went 5-1-1 in that span. However, Shesterkin can use some rest. Quick dressed Saturday as the backup, and will probably play in Sunday's home matchup against Vegas. Shesterkin is 12-9-3 with a 2.46 GAA and a .913 save percentage this campaign.