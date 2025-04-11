Shesterkin made 44 saves in a 9-2 win over the Islanders on Thursday.

Shesterkin's mates turned up the volume for him with four goals in each of the first and third periods, but he was still excellent between the pipes. In fact, he put up a standout performance in what was essentially a game of shinny. Shesterkin hasn't delivered a Shesterkin-like season -- he's 26-28-5 with a 2.87 GAA and .905 save percentage. The Rangers are a long shot to make the postseason -- they need to win all three of their contests, and the Canadiens need to lose all four of theirs. Shesterkin will be up to the challenge.