Shesterkin will patrol the home crease against Tampa Bay on Saturday, Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic reports.

Shesterkin will play for the second time in two days after stopping 19 shots in Friday's 6-2 win over Boston. He has allowed only six goals on 80 shots while winning his last three outings. Shesterkin has a 10-8-2 record this season with a 2.45 GAA and a .911 save percentage through 20 appearances. Tampa Bay ranks seventh in the league with 3.33 goals per game this campaign.