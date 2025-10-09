Shesterkin will defend the road crease against the Sabres on Thursday, Jim Cerny of NHL.com reports.

Shesterkin drew the Opening Night start against the Penguins on Tuesday, and he turned aside 27 of 28 shots but didn't get any offensive help from the Rangers in the loss. He'll have another opportunity to pick up his first win of the 2025-26 campaign during Thursday's road matchup.