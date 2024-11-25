Shesterkin will protect the home net Monday versus St. Louis, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Shesterkin is coming off a 46-save effort in Thursday's 3-2 loss to Calgary. He has posted a record of 8-5-1 with one shutout, a 2.82 GAA and a .914 save percentage through 14 appearances this season. The Blues sit 30th in the league with 2.36 goals per game in 2024-25.