Shesterkin will patrol the home crease Tuesday against Washington, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Shesterkin stopped 15 shots in a 5-3 win over the Islanders on Thursday prior to the holiday break. He has a 17-5-4 record this season with a 2.44 GAA and a .916 save percentage. Shesterkin has a mark of 4-1-0 versus the Capitals in his career, having allowed just 11 goals on 168 shots.