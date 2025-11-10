Shesterkin was the first goalie off during Monday's morning skate, Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic reports, indicating that he'll draw the home start against the Predators.

Shesterkin enters Monday's matchup in the midst of a two-game losing streak, but he'll have a favorable matchup against the Predators, who have scored just 2.53 goals per game to begin the regular season, which is the third-worst mark in the league. Over 12 starts this year, Shesterkin has gone 4-6-2 with a 2.41 GAA and .909 save percentage.