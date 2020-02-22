Shesterkin will get the home nod against the Sharks on Saturday.

Shesterkin has already been named the No. 1 netminder by head coach David Quinn, and he reinforces the fact every time he touches the ice. The 24-year-old has won six straight games and produced a .943 save percentage in that stretch. Feel confident in Shesterkin for fantasy purposes, especially because the Sharks rank 26th with 2.37 goals per road contest.