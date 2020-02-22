Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Starting against Sharks
Shesterkin will get the home nod against the Sharks on Saturday.
Shesterkin has already been named the No. 1 netminder by head coach David Quinn, and he reinforces the fact every time he touches the ice. The 24-year-old has won six straight games and produced a .943 save percentage in that stretch. Feel confident in Shesterkin for fantasy purposes, especially because the Sharks rank 26th with 2.37 goals per road contest.
More News
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Notches sixth straight win•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Starting in Carolina•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Just keeps winning•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Slated for Wednesday's start•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Sitting out in Original Six clash•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Not quite ready•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.