Shesterkin was the first goalie off during Monday's morning skate, Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic reports, indicating that he'll draw the home start against the Blues.

Shesterkin is in the midst of a two-game losing streak in which he's taken a pair of regulation losses while posting a 3.61 GAA and .881 save percentage. However, he had a three-game winning streak prior to his recent skid and will attempt to turn things around against the Blues, who are scoring 2.68 goals per game this season, which is tied for the fifth-worst mark in the NHL.