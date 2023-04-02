Shesterkin will guard the road net Sunday versus Washington, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

Shesterkin is coming off a 29-save effort in Thursday's 2-1 loss to New Jersey. He has a 34-13-7 record this season with a 2.53 GAA and a .914 save percentage. Shesterkin has stopped 71 of 82 shots in three games versus the Capitals this year en route to a mark of 1-2-0. Washington sits 20th in the league this campaign with 3.11 goals per game.