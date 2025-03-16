Shesterkin will patrol the home crease against Edmonton on Sunday, per Remy Mastey of The Hockey News.

Shesterkin will play for the second time in two nights after posting a 21-save shutout in a 4-0 win over Columbus on Saturday. He has a 23-22-4 record with five shutouts, a 2.79 GAA and a .907 save percentage through 49 appearances this season. Edmonton ranks 10th in the league with 3.20 goals per game in 2024-25.