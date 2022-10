Shesterkin will get the starting nod for Sunday's game in Arizona, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Shesterkin stopped 30 of 33 shots in Saturday's win against Dallas and he'll be right back in action Sunday. The 26-year-old is 4-0-2 with a 2.64 GAA and a .915 save percentage through six starts this season. Saturday's win was his first since Oct. 17 after he dropped two straight in overtime.