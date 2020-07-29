Shesterkin will get the start in goal and play the first half of Wednesday's exhibition game against the Islanders, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Coach David Quinn has yet to name a starter for Saturday's Game 1 against the Hurricanes, but Shesterkin getting the nod for Wednesday's exhibition suggests he's currently the front-runner to enter the postseason as the Rangers' No. 1 netminder. The 24-year-old Russian was fantastic in limited action during the regular season, posting a 10-2-0 record while registering an impressive 2.51 GAA and .932 save percentage in 12 appearances.