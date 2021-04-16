Shesterkin will defend the blue paint during Saturday's home game versus the Devils.
Shesterkin has been razor sharp recently, picking up back-to-back shutout wins over the Devils on Tuesday and Thursday. The 25-year-old Russian will hope to continue his dominance in a third straight matchup with the same New Jersey squad Saturday.
