Shesterkin will defend the visiting net in Boston on Friday, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

Shesterkin has won his last two starts, allowing four goals on 59 shots in victories over St. Louis and Carolina. Overall, the 29-year-old is 9-8-2 with a 2.47 GAA and a .911 save percentage. The Bruins are averaging 3.08 goals per game, tied for 16th in the league.