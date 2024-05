Shesterkin will guard the road goal versus the Hurricanes in Thursday's Game 3, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Shesterkin is 6-0 with a 2.01 GAA and a .929 save percentage over six playoff contests, so it's logical the Rangers will stick with him as this second-round series shifts to Carolina. He earned a 28-save shutout win in his lone appearance in Carolina this season, and he's gone 4-1-0 with 13 goals allowed over five total contests versus the Hurricanes in 2023-24.