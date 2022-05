Shesterkin will be stationed between the pipes at home against the Hurricanes on Sunday, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Despite stopping a combined 44 of 47 shots in the first two games of this series, Shesterkin and the Rangers dropped both games in Carolina. He posted an impressive .939 save percentage in four home starts against the Penguins last round. During the regular season, the 26-year-old went 21-6-3 with a 1.85 GAA at home.