Shesterkin will get the starting nod in New Jersey for Game 7 on Monday, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

As expected, Shesterkin will be stationed between the pipes after starting the first six games of the series. He's posted a terrific 1.79 GAA and .939 save percentage during those six contests. The star netminder stopped 34 of 36 shots in Saturday's Game 6 to avoid elimination. Shesterkin has allowed just five goals on 94 shots in three road appearances this series.