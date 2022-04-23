Shesterkin will defend the blue paint during Saturday's road game versus the Bruins, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Shesterkin has been unstoppable recently, picking up back-to-back shutouts over the Red Wings and the Jets. He'll try to pick up his 37th win of the season in a road matchup with a Boston team that's 23-13-2 at home this year.