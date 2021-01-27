Shesterkin will defend the blue paint during Thursday's road game versus the Sabres.

Shesterkin has struggled early on this season, posting an 0-2-1 record while registering a sub-par 2.99 GAA and .886 save percentage through his first four appearances. The 25-year-old backstop will attempt to start righting the ship in a road matchup with a Sabres squad that's averaging 2.67 goals per game at home this campaign, 20th in the NHL.