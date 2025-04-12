Shesterkin will defend the road net against the Hurricanes on Saturday, per Mollie Walker of the New York Post.

Shesterkin is coming off a 44-save performance in Thursday's 9-2 win over the Islanders. He has a 26-28-5 record with five shutouts, a 2.87 GAA and a .905 save percentage through 59 appearances this season. Carolina ranks ninth in the league with 3.22 goals per game in 2024-25.