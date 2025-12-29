Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Starting in Carolina
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Shesterkin will defend the road net against the Hurricanes on Monday, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.
Shesterkin has gone 3-1-0 in his last four outings while allowing only nine goals on 116 shots. He has a 16-12-3 record with one shutout, a 2.51 GAA and a .910 save percentage through 31 appearances this season. Carolina sits fifth in the league with 3.30 goals per game this year.
More News
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Gets no help in Saturday's loss•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Tending twine Saturday•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Four wins in last five games•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Gets starting nod Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Game changer in overtime•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Gets starting nod Saturday•