Shesterkin will defend the road net against the Hurricanes on Monday, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

Shesterkin has gone 3-1-0 in his last four outings while allowing only nine goals on 116 shots. He has a 16-12-3 record with one shutout, a 2.51 GAA and a .910 save percentage through 31 appearances this season. Carolina sits fifth in the league with 3.30 goals per game this year.