Shesterkin will guard the cage during Friday's road clash with Carolina, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.

Shesterkin has been on fire since late January, stringing together five straight victories while posting an impressive 2.04 GAA and .945 save percentage. The 24-year-old rookie will attempt to secure his eighth win of the season in a formidable road matchup with a Hurricanes team that's gone 19-9-2 at home this year.