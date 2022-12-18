Shesterkin will guard the road goal Sunday versus Chicago, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

Shesterkin has won his past five starts, including a 22-save performance in Thursday's 3-1 victory over Toronto. He has a 15-4-4 record this season with a 2.45 GAA and a .917 save percentage. Shesterkin has gone 8-0-1 on the road this year, having allowed just 19 goals on 270 shots. The Blackhawks sit 32nd in the NHL this season with 2.31 goals per game.