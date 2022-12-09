Shesterkin will be in the visiting crease versus Colorado on Friday, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Shesterkin has won his last two starts and played quite well against Vegas on Wednesday, stopping 25 shots in a 4-1 road win. He is 12-4-4 with a 2.58 GAA and a .913 save percentage this season, a far cry from last season's Vezina Trophy campaign in which he was 36-13-4 with a 2.07 GAA and a .935 save percentage. He gets a break against the Avalanche, who are missing their top player, Nathan MacKinnon for the next four weeks with an upper-body injury.